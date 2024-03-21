Katie Taylor unlikely to fight in Dublin next

It looks increasingly likely Katie Taylor won’t fight in Dublin next.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Matchroom are exploring American options for the Irish star’s next fight.

It was initially expected that the undisputed super lightweight champion would fight in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 25.

However, that date was given to Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall for their rematch set for Leeds. Talk then was of a June 8 clash against a mandatory challenger with the plan to explore stadium options for a rematch with either Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano in late August early September.

News Paddy Donovan, a Taylor undercard cert, will fight Lewis Ritson on that Leeds card on May 25, raised already existing concerns about a third consecutive 3Arena night and Hearn ramped them up further this evening by bringing America back into the conversation.

“Katie Taylor due to fight probably now in June, early June,” Hearn told iFLTV on Thursday.

“We hadn’t had a fight confirmed for Katie Taylor for that date so that Taylor v Catterall fight landed on that date.

“We’re working on some very big fights for Katie Taylor. There is a chance she may fight in America and yes, we are working away aggressively.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor Ring Walk

Hearn also confirmed a trilogy clash with Chantelle Cameron won’t be next for the trailblazing Bray native.

When asked if he is ruling that fight out for now, the promoter said: “I think so. I think the June fight for Katie Taylor will probably be someone else.

Dublin, Ireland – September 26: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Press Conference to announce their upcoming undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title fight in Dublin on November 25. 26 September 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor speaks with Eddie Hearn.

“Unquestionably Katie Taylor wants that fight and they must fight again before Katie Taylor exits this sport. She’s not anytime soon, but who knows how long it’s going to be and Katie Taylor will 100% fight Chantelle Cameron again.”

Irish-boxing.com understand Team Taylor like the idea of a Las Vegas fight and being the first person to top a show at the MSG Sphere. Dublin would be there first choice but if had to be America that is a possibility, plus there is faint rumour Cris Cyborg could be back on the cards in terms of opponent.