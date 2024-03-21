Amy Broadhurst ‘fed up’ after missing out on Olympic qualifier selection

A ‘fed up’ Amy Broadhurst look closer to turning professional than every after her Olympic dream was dealt a massive blow this week.

Speaking to the Irish News, the decorated amateur revealed Grainne Walsh has been selected to represent Ireland at 66kg in the last Paris 2024 qualifier set for Thailand in May.

That in turn means Broadhurst would have to wait around until 2028 to realise her Olympic ambition.

The 27-year-old doesn’t want to do that, suggesting she could explore pro options.

The World, European and Commonwealth gold medal winner was offered the chance to box off with fellow World Championships gold medalist Lisa O’Rourke for the number 2 spot and thus the right to step in if anything happened to Walsh, who came agonisingly close to qualification in Italy earlier this month.

However, upset she wasn’t given the chance to be assessed and stake a claim for an Olympic qualification slot, she told Neil Loughran of the Irish News that she knocked back that request.

“It’s been my whole life to try and get to the Olympics,” she said, “there’s no way I’m going to stay around until 2028, not a hope.

“So for me everything I’ve put in over the last 22 years, it just feels like it’s been blown away. Like it’s for nothing, really.

“I’m fed up now.”

Broadhurst, who can lay claim to be one of Ireland’s best amateurs of the modern era, has been extremely unlucky in terms of Paris.

She is one of the best in the world at her natural weight of 60kgs, but Team Ireland have an Olympic Champion already qualified at the weight in Kellie Harrington.

The 63kg weight class she dominated at international level is a non-Olympic weight and she came close to qualifying at 66kg via the European Games route last year before Walsh regained the number 1 spot.

In terms of the pro ranks, there will be plenty of suitors. She is already very close to Katie Taylor and thus the man that has guided the Irish greats career, Brian Peters, while Eddie Hearn is a massive admirer.