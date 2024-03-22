Callum Walsh Isn’t The Next Conor McGregor

There are plenty of truths about New York City, but most of it can be boiled down to two main points. First, the cost of living is outrageous. Second, there must always be a favourite Irish fighter – and Callum “King” Walsh soundly took that crown last Friday with a KO at Madison Square Garden, stopping opponent Dauren Yeleussinov in the ninth round for the super welterweight title ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Walsh, a tall 154-pounder from Cork, went hard at Yeleussinov from the get-go, hitting the Kazakh with a stunning three-punch combo in the second round that began his slow descent into a rattled state that later ended with a TKO. Just before the match, Walsh, a true power hitter in his own right, expressed gratitude to TMZ Sports about his ability to join the MMA at such a young age.

Just don’t compare him to Conor McGregor.

Walsh Is Making His Own Legacy

It’s understandable that fans would want to make the connection between the two. After all, both are Irish boxers and MMA fighters, and they both excel at their sports, but as far as Walsh is concerned, that’s where the comparisons should end. To fans who claim that he is trying to be the next Conor McGregor, Walsh rejects the idea with a very simple and concise explanation: “I’m just trying to be Callum Walsh.”

The response is not meant to be in disrespect to McGregor, according to Walsh. The two have met in the past, and the Cork fighter has even looked up to the older Dublin contender, but he wants to carve out his own legacy and create his own name without also being weighed up against someone he is not actually trying to become.

He’s been so intent on showcasing his own skills that the Freddie Roach-trained fighter aggressively goes after his opponents right from the off, applying constant pressure that overwhelms before the final round – and with a 10-0 record, the strategy has been paying off for the undefeated Walsh.

Callum Walsh’s Standout Fighting Style

A rangy fighter, he moves well for his size and has plenty of power when he wants to use it. In fact, following the intense TKO against Yeleussinov, Walsh was taken to the hospital as a precaution to have himself checked out. (He’s fine!) In his most recent match, he used that power to attack the body frequently, and that seemed to be his preference.

In an effort to wear the body down, the southpaw Walsh led with right hooks to the body and caught jaws with the straight left combo. Yeleussinov picked up on the pattern, but the slightly outclassed fighter could not slip into the nimble Walsh’s left, never able to gain the upper hand on his Irish opponent.

After the fight, Walsh sang the moment’s praises in the ring. “This is the best feeling in the world … I’m a proud Irishman and I’m standing here with two belts in front of an Irish crowd.”

The Future For Callum Walsh

Those who have worked with the thus-far-undefeated Walsh only have had good words for him. Tom Loeffler of 360 Productions recently described the fighter as a pleasure to work with and one with exceptional talent. That seems to be the shared sentiment thus far, making his sports betting with credit card odds prospects superior compared to many other fighters in his class.

Walsh is backed by UFC CEO Dana White, who has been hyping the 23-year-old’s appearances from the very beginning. Plus, Walsh has been training under Freddie Roach, a professional who has worked with dozens of world champions like Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, James Toney, and Oscar de la Hoya, just to name a select few.

When asked about Walsh’s performance at Madison Square Garden, Roach agreed that the fighter looked good, but he also noted that they would be working on improving his combinations and counter punches – an already-devastating fusion of skills that will only inundate future opponents with even more to fight back against.

All in all, it seems like Callum Walsh is in good hands all on his own – no need to ride on any coattails, including McGregor’s or anyone else’s. With these powerful figures in his corner, Walsh is already on his own path to stardom, complete with a rising fan base and growing audience.