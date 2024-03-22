Listening and Learning – Paddy Walsh plans to show improvements this weekend

‘Pretty Boy’ Paddy Walsh plans to show in can put into practice what his coaches have been preaching this weekend.

The Kerry fighter trades leather for the first time this year when he goes to work at the Lady Eastwood Pavilion, Newark Showground, Newark on Saturday.

Walsh goes into his fight expecting, even hoping for rounds, and eager to show his coaches he is listening and learning.

“I want to show my coaches and my team that I am listening in the gym. All the things I have been working on to the build up to this fight I want to show in the fight this weekend,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to keep improving my game every fight.”

The older of two boxing brothers takes on Jake Smith over four rounds and is expecting to see the final bell, something he doesn’t mind as he hopes to progress to six next.

“The lad im boxing this weekend is tough and a good boxer he has never been stopped so I am looking to get four valuable rounds in this weekend,” he adds before sharing the plan for the year.

“Plans for this year is to stay busy keep progressing and move up to 6 rounders in the summer.”

The fight is Walsh’s first of the year and he is happy to be out in the first quarter.

“I’m very happy to be getting out for the first time this year. There are a couple of dates ahead for me after this weekend but I am fully focused on the job for Saturday night.”