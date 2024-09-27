‘Exceptional’ – Phillip Sutcliffe Jr Backs Dylan Eagleson to Soar

Dylan Eagleson is an exceptional sweet scientist who could master boxing with the right schooling says big brother Phillip Sutcliffe.

The St Pauls youngster first caught the eye when winning European U22 silver in style in early 2022 and went on to establish himself as a world-level super featherweight with senior European silver and Commonwealth gold later in the year.

Those medal wins put him into a populated Olympic 57kg race that was eventually won by Jude Gallagher.

Outside feint rumour the 21-year-old might turn over it’s been a bit quiet on the Eagleson front of late but his older brother Sutcliffe says he has all the tools to make a real racket in the game.

“He’s a boxer and he’s exceptional,” Sutcliffe told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s very very slick. Talented very very talented.”

There has been talk the talented Belfast fighter may be ditching the vest soon.

His brother, affectionately known as ‘Young Phil’ within boxing, wouldn’t confirm either way but suggests if he was to enter the pro ranks he would benefit from working with their father, Crumlin boss Philip Sutcliffe Snr.

“I don’t know if he’s going to turn pro now. He has a bit of hand trouble too. Now I highly doubt he punches as hard as me. I doubt it considering how slick he is. Maybe my Dad would slow him down if he comes training. If he listens if he gets it right he’s a quality fighter and he has a little bit about him as well.”

Sutcliffe is known as one of the biggest ever Irish amateur punchers, but the former Irish international and Senior title winner was much more than a power puncher.

The Australian-based coach was reminded as much when he was cornering for Peter Carr in Dublin recently.

“I wish I had his talent. If I had my little brother’s talent as a boxer it would be a lot better.

“Still I know I could box. I’ve just been in there with my former cut man and corner man Tommy McCormack, he was just saying that to all them. Jimmy Halpin was saying the same thing, he said people knew me as a banger and they didn’t realize how good of a boxer I was.”