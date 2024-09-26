Cordina door reopens for Garry Cully – Diva previously agreed to fight former World Champion

Gary Cully revealed he had agreed to fight former World Champion Joe Cordina only to see the fight fall through.

Cully was offered the chance to fight the Welsh fighter on 12 October in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and wasted no time in saying ‘yes’.

However, the former super feather IBF world champion was handed a shot a Shakur Stevenson and his WBC lightweight world title and it was back to the opponent drawing board for the Kildare native.

Hand surgery has since ruled three-weight world champion, Stevenson out of that fight so the Son of Sarto could well get the chance to fight his Matchroom stablemate.

The man dethroned by Anthony Cacace is looking for a lightweight fight and is eyeing up a November or December date. Considering he was being lined up previously the Unit 3 southpaw will certainly in be the frame.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before it was Stevenson – Cordina was confirmed as off the exciting Naas puncher said: “I accepted a big fight for Riyadh season, October 12 two weeks ago and I thought that was going to come off. It would have been a huge opportunity, life-changing. We’ve seen that Joe Cordina is fighting Shakur Stevenson now, so that fell through. I accepted that fight and wanted to take that big oppurtuinity, but like I said it fell through so we are working on whats next. It will be this side of the New Year but when or where it will be I am note quite sure yet.”

A fight with an established name like Cordina would have been huge for Cully and with the ‘Wizard’ now deemed a worthy Stevenson opponent it just got bigger. Secure a fight with Cordina and beat him and the Nial Barrett-trained fighter can legitimately call out the American world title holder.

If the offer does come the former Irish champion’s way, he will most likely stay true to his ‘say yes’ mantra and take it.

“I really want to get the most out of these next four to five years because then it’s a lifetime of looking back and I don’t want to have any ‘what ifs’ in boxing. That’s why every opportunity that pops up I say yes to, every opportunity that’s going to better my career or better my future.

“I work hard in the gym every single day because when it’s gone it’s gone. When you’re 32 or 33 and you’re finished and you’re looking back on your career for the rest of your life. I don’t want to have any what ifs or maybes or should have done this or should have done that. I won’t have any of them regrets so I’ll take every opportunity. I’ll work as hard as I can and I’ll be a hundred percent every time to do that.”