All and Any – Cathal Crowley Wants in on Exciting Domestic Super Middleweight Scene

Cathal Crowley isn’t picky.

The Cork fighter is desperate to taste domestic action and compete for a title to the extent he’d fight any of the names at 168lbs, including fellow Cork man Tommy Hyde.

The super middleweight division has been a regular provider of entertainment and domestic clashes over the last two years.

Jamie Morrissey, Craig McCarthy, Hyde and Emmet Brennan have all won the BUI Celtic title at the weight while Kevin Cronin has been involved in three domestic title fights at the weight.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wants in on the act. The 23-year-old was hoping to fight Kerry’s Cronin earlier this year and revealed he had discussed a possible title fight at light heavyweight with Limerick’s Morrissey but would happily fight any Irish fighter in his weight class.

Speaking to Kieran Doherty of Echo Live after he registered career win number five in England on Thursday night he said: “My immediate plans for now is, I’m gonna be going to Spain for a couple of days for a well-deserved holiday, but after that I’ll be straight back in the gym next Monday and hopefully be out again at least once but hopefully twice before the end of the year.

“The Super Middleweight division in Ireland is full of great boxers at the moment with Kevin Cronin, Jamie Morrissey, Emmet Brennan and our own Tommy Hyde so I would be excited to fight any of them to be honest.”

The Rebel County native was speaking after he registered midweek victory across the Excelsior Sports Club.

Crowly whitewashed late replacement Bahadur Karami in a fight that was downgraded to four rounds but did get a workout from the game Iranian.

“I was happy with my performance on the night against a very tough opponent and I was confident I was ahead on the cards at the end of every round, so I just listened to my corner and done what they were telling me,” commented the fighter who had Spike O’Sullivan in his corner.

“The change of opponent didn’t really affect me as I was just focused on what I had to do to improve. I accepted the original opponent Byles on two week’s notice so when that changed I wasn’t really bothered as I just wanted to get into the ring and put on a show for the fans.

“It was a high-paced action fight, but I was in control the whole time landing the bigger punches and dictating the pace and that put Karami on the back foot