Celtic Clash 13 POSTPONED

Dublin will have to wait for the boxing drought to end after it emerged today that Celtic Clash 13 has been postponed.

The Capital looked set to host a pro boxing card for the first time since March of 2019 when Boxing Ireland confirmed Celtic Clash 13 was Tallaght bound.

However, there was a degree of bad luck surrounding the 13th installment of the popular series as it will no longer play out in the National Basketball arena on November 20.

Boxing Ireland today confirmed the first pro boxing set to play out in Ireland, outside of Belfast since a Martin HirganCork card in July of 2019 and the first set for Dublin Clash of the Titans card in February of that same year is no more.

In a statement released today, they explained the decision is pandemic related.

Officially scheduled to fight where Liam Walsh, Eddie Treacy, Owen Duffy and Dylan Wilson with Jake Hanney, Kevin Cronin said to be set for fights of note on the bill.

Not something we do lightly.



New date to be announced in the coming weeks.

The statement read as follows:

It is with great disappointment that Boxing Ireland Promotions announce the postponement of Celtic Clash 13, which was due to take place at the National Basketball Arena, on November 20th, 2021.

Unfortunately, we have encountered multiple stumbling blocks in the lead up to Celtic Clash 13, which sadly means we are going to have to postpone the event until early in the new year.

Our event was announced on the basis that the Government would implement their plan to lift all restrictions on indoor events on October 22nd. However, this reopening has been partially stalled and leaves in place the requirement for a Covid pass which has caused concern for a number of boxers and their supporters while also leaving ourselves in the difficult position of implementing these restrictions.

Therefore, as a result of this issue, the continued uncertainty over the requirement for antigen testing and not least the ongoing difficulty in matchmaking, we have taken the tough decision to postpone this event until early 2022, and potentially out of the jurisdiction if there is no movement on the issues outlined.

Anyone aware of our track record will understand we don’t take decisions like this lightly. It is an extremely difficult and precarious venture to put on a professional boxing promotion in the Republic of Ireland, and these additional complications make a promotion at this time unviable.

Boxing Ireland Promotions would like to thank Martin Horgan for his continued interest and investment in Irish professional boxing, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we work towards some massive nights for Irish boxing. We would also like to acknowledge the support received from the Boxing Union of Ireland.