TV Date for Dylan Moran – Real Deal set for Queensbury Debut

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1] finally has a fight to look forward to and will end a nigh on a year wait to trade leather next month.

‘The Real Deal’ makes his Queensbury debut in Birmingham on November 6.

Frank Warren today confirmed the Waterford man will appear on the BT Sports broadcast card against yet to be confirmed opposition.

The fight starts a working relationship between the pair, and while this bout may be an introductory keep busy kind of affair, it seems big fights are just around the corner for Moran.

Warren has Chris Jenkins and British Champ Ekow Essuman at the weight and Moran has been linked to both.

The Waterford figther has had somewhat of a nomadic existence over recent years, fighting in America and around Europe.

Despite getting to 16-1 the welterweight hasn’t had a solid platform from which to secure seriously progressive or big fights – and has found himself stuck in a next-level limbo of sorts.

Promotional turbulence didn’t help in that regard, the Deise fighter’s move from American-based promoters Star Boxing to Lithuania-based PGB Boxing in 2019.

Things seemed to be progressing smoothly and there were talks of big fights in Germany before the pandemic forced the promotional company to disband, leaving Moran upset and worried as a result.

He did manage to get out and add to his record but there was a keep busy element to his work until now that is.

The 26-year-old has since teamed up with Queensbury, is now a BT Sports fighter and will move closer to big fights with a win next month.

He argues the move gives him genuine stability as well a clear career path. Moran wants to use the TV platform and his big-time promotional backing to secure well overdue big fights.

“This is what I’ve always wanted and it’s been a long time coming to be honest,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com upon signing the deal.

“I finally have some stability to my career and now I can focus solely on fighting. For every fight before I was trying to do it all now all I have to do is train and get ready to perform in the ring,” he adds before revealing Warren made all the right noises before he signed on the dotted line.

“Frank and I were on the same page from the get go. The road map he laid out was exactly what I wanted. I really enjoyed the meeting we clicked and had a laugh, everything felt right.”