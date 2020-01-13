Carl Frampton’s message for Jamel Herring- ‘Jackal’ makes it clear no ‘obstacles’ stand between him and historic bout

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] is keen to make clear that nothing will stop him from attempting to make Irish boxing history in May of this year.

‘The Jackal’ is claims there is no ‘obstacles’ preventing him from fighting WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring [21(10-2(1)]in Belfast this May and attempting to come Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

The fight has been muted for sometime with the champion, proposed challenger and their promoter Bob Arum all speaking positively about the match up.

The clash looked inevitable when the pair faced off in the ring post Frampton’s victory over Tyler McCreary last month.

Indeed, Irish-boxing.com understands the SSE Arena was booked for a weekend in May by Top Rank with a view to hosting the world title fight, although Frampton has been keen to stress he see’s Windsor Park as the perfect home for what would be a historic fight.

However, concerns were raised earlier this month when it was suggested the 33-year-old’s fractured hands may not recover in time for a May date.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter came out to shoot down rumours that grew into media reports last week and took time this week to double down on claims he will be fine.

Speaking in his ever entertaining Sunday Life column ‘The Jackal’ revealed he felt he needed to make sure everyone knew his hands won’t prevent him fight come May.

“There has been a bit of speculation recently about the state of my hands and I want to make it clear that I will be ready in May to play my part in what could be an incredible year for Irish boxing.

“I don’t know where these stories have come from but it seems some have felt they know better than the specialist Mr Michael Eames who has been looking after me since I returned home from the win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas. It has even led to WBO World super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring wondering if I would be fit to fight him and he has been talking about looking at other options.

“So, I need to send a message loud and clear to Jamel, that I will be ready to face him in May in Belfast. There are no excuses for the fight not happening and I know that Herring and Bob Arum are keen to make it happen in Belfast. May or early June have been talked about for a fight that would be absolutely huge.”