Callum Walsh The UFC’s First Boxing Star

Callum Walsh is not just a cross-over star he’s a cross-code star.

Not because he’s jumped from MMA to boxing ala Joseph Nganou, he’s always been a boxer, but rather because he’s a boxer massively embraced by UFC fans.

Promoter Tom Loeffler says the Cork light-middleweight is an outlier in that regard and suggests he is the UFC’s first boxing star.

“I have been in boxing for over 30 years, this is the first time I have ever seen a boxer being cross-promoted with the UFC fanbase,” the 360 Promotion boss said speaking ahead of the Cobh prospect’s return to Madison Square Garden.

“That was a specific mission I created with Dana White [UFC CEO]. Without Dana’s support this all wouldn’t be here. Dana gave us the green light to build boxing on UFC Fight Pass.”

Walsh has put the foot down and speed through that green light having the most unique start to a pro boxing career.

And while it may be different it’s certainly working.

“We have had the highest ratings of any boxing shows on UFC Fight Pass,” explained Loeffler. “The formula is working, we have had sell-out crowds.

“Having [Walsh] at UFC events, in-front of the UFC media, in-front of the UFC fans… Which is huge. We brought him to the UFC fan experience and he was signing more autographs and taking more photos than when he is at a boxing match. So his recognition is definitely rising.”

It’s not just the UFC fans Loeffler, the promoter famed for Gennady Golovkin’s rise, has targeted, the ‘King’ has also had exposure to the wrestling’s hardcore fan base.

“To add on top of that, we brought him to Monday Night Raw,” continued Loeffler. “His first WWE show, and it was my first show also, and the show was amazing, but having Callum meet Becky Lynch. Meet Finn [Balor]. Triple H was at his show in New York City, and he recognized him, and made sure Callum got on camera. Callum being introduced to the WWE fans on camera was a tremendous highlight.”

The 23-year-old Walsh has also been performing in the ring entertaining while taking incremental steps up the ladder.

After a testing early doors fight with Ismael Villarreal in New York last time out, he returns to Madison Square Garden’s Theater where he kicks off a busy St Patrick’s Weekend for Irish boxing against Dauren Yeleussinov.