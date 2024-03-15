Common Occurrence – Colm Murphy closes in on ANOTHER title fight

Colm Murphy wants to walk on common ground by winning the Commonwealth silver title this summer.

The emerging Belfast star has already collected the BUI featherweight Celtic and the Irish super featherweight belts and wants the title-winning feeling to remain familiar.

Emerge unscathed from his first pro fight outside Belfast on the Breaking Ground card in Galway on Saturday and he just may get the chance.

‘Posh Boy’ hints a Commonwealth silver title, akin to the one MHD stable mate Colm Quinn won late last year, is in the works for the Summer.

“It will put me in line for the Commonwealth silver belt. Hopefully, we’ll have news on that,” Murphy told Belfast Boxing when asked about this weekend’s fight.

“I’ve set myself up very well for it. Now I just have to stay patient and wait for the opportunity to come – and you can be guaranteed I’ll be ready when it does.”

The 24-year-old faces a step into the unknown on McElenney Promotions debut promotion as he takes on Tampela Maharusi of Tanzania.

The Dar-Es-Salaam resident is said to be one of the better away corner Tanzanians and has enough of a reputation for some in the know to suggest the match-up could be the fight of the night.

“I am kind of going into the unknown but I do feel like my skillset will get me the win,” comments the Irish champion.

Considering all but one of his fights have played out at home it’s hard for Team Murphy to know what to expect at Salthill but it appears they found some footage of Maharusi and have developed a game plan off of that.

“We sat and we watched whatever tape we could of my previous opponent and we devised a game plan based on my strengths. Using that as a blueprint going forward, I can see us getting more wins, especially when we are going up the ladder,” he adds.

The ‘we’ being Murphy and new coach Dan Boyle, who he says is getting the best out of him.

“I’m happy here. Dan is pushing me every day there is no cutting any corners with him. I have him on my shoulder and I have to be strict with my diet. He is going to know if I have cut corners, so it’s been a good change in lifestyle.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead