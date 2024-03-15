How to watch Callum Walsh, Joe Ward and Feargal McCrory fight tonight

Three Irish fighters go into battle at Madison Square Garden’s Theater tonight [Friday March 15].

Callum Walsh, Feargal McCrory and Joe Ward will kick start an action-packed St Patrick’s weekend for Irish boxing.

Walsh tops his second bill at the famous stadium when he fights New York-based Kazakhstan native Dauren Yelussinov, the older brother of 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yelussinov.

Feargal McCrory is in the co-main event and trades leather with the brilliantly named Mexican Carlos Carlson.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs Joe Ward is also in action. The Moate man faces Derrick Webster in his first fight of what could be a huge 2024 for him.

HOW TO WATCH

The fight will be aired on UFC FIGHT PASS

The main card gloves off at midnight [12:00am] Irish time Ward will appear first and McCrory will be in directly before Waslh.

Walsh is expected to ring walk around 3am.

Below are quotes from the participants at the Final Press Conference;

‘King’ Callum Walsh

“It’s an honor for me to be headlining at Madison Square Garden for the second time in four months. Fighting on St. Patrick’s Day weekend makes this extra special as a fighter from Ireland and I know the Irish will be in the house on Friday night.”

“Tom (Loeffler) plans out who I fight, my job is to be prepared and I am for Friday night.”

Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach (Walsh)

“Callum has put the work in back in Los Angeles to be victorious on Friday night. Training and sparring in Los Angeles went great and he is 100% ready to go. It’s great for his career to be headlining again at Madison Square Garden so quickly.”

Dauren Yeleussinov

“I’ve trained very hard for this fight back in Kazakhstan. I know how important a victory would be for my career and I’m coming to win. My first professional fight was in New York City and I consider it to be my second home. Going to the Empire State Building this morning was great, the fresh air all the way at the top gave me a lot of energy for Friday night.”

Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions

“Not only is Madison Square Garden ‘The Most Famous Arena in the World’, but it’s my favorite arena in the world. I promoted five fights here with the Klitschko Brothers and numerous fights with Gennadiy Golovkin, all of which were very special events.”

“For Callum to be fighting at MSG twice in a four-month span is a tremendous achievement and speaks to not only how I feel about him as a promoter but how the fans and media think of him.”

“All of the fights on Friday night are evenly matched and we’re very excited to promote this event on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.”

Feargal McCrory

“November 9 was a special night in my career. We’re back and ready to deliver a big performance. I want to deliver a great performance against a very good fighter on Friday night. My opponent has competed on the world level, he’s tough, he’s Mexican and he hits hard but I’m ready.”

Joe Ward

“Yes, Madison Square Garden is where I made my pro debut and I love fighting here. It’s extra special fighting on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. I’ve put the work in back home in Ireland and I’m ready for victory on Friday night. I’m looking forward to a big year ahead.”