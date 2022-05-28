Brett McGinty is Finally Back on Track

Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] plans to regain the momentum he feels has been lost over the last six months.

The Donegal middleweight was just building up a nice head of steam and fighting his way into spotlight when the momentum rug was pulled from under his feet.

Injury prevented him from making it two wins in two months and making it five career wins in total in December – and he hasn’t fought since.

His promoter, Mick Hennessy, lost his Channel 5 deal and it appears there was a period of readjustment before a fight date was secured.

The popular ticket-selling talent returns on a VIP promoted card at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday and is determined to get the ball rolling again.

The Ricky Hatton-trained fighter argues nothing has changed in terms of the overall plan.

“The plans are to be as active as possible and to get back the momentum I felt I was building towards the end of last year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m delighted to be getting back out this weekend,” he adds. “It has been frustrating especially with my injury coming at the end of last year just before I was supposed to fight in December. I really felt I was starting to build some momentum but it’s good to be getting going again.”

The fact the 23-year-old Oakleaf graduate moves back to six rounds for the first time since his debut is a momentum boost in itself.

Who that six rounder is against has yet to be officially confirmed but McGinty is expecting a test and is promising a performance.

“Expecting a decent challenge this weekend I’m moving back to six rounds so I’m looking forward to it,” he adds before disucssing his performance.

“I think they can expect a controlled and aggressive performance. I think the extra couple of rounds will suit me and I can be more controlled in the early rounds and show what I can do.”