WAR? – Spike Believes Older Lara will ditch ‘Cuban’ approach

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] is on a KO mission as he bids to win world honours in style this weekend.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter fights Erislandy Lara for the WBA ‘regular’ world title – Gennady Golovkin is super champion with the governing body – on the undercard Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero in Brooklyn.

The Cork man is planning to achieve a feat some massive names in the sport, including Saul Canelo Alvarez, couldn’t by stopping the talented Cuban.

‘Spike’ has made it his mission to get the job done inside the distance.

“I’ve got to make this an aggressive fight,” he told press at the famous Gleason’s Gym. “I always come to fight and it won’t be any different this time.

“I’m coming in there to take him out. My mission is to stop him. I want to become the first man to stop him.”

.@spike_osullivan is ready for the bright lights of the big city 💪#DavisRomero pic.twitter.com/Gqzt5wXeKD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 25, 2022

With O’Sullivan coming to employ his favoured big punching pressure approach, most would predict a bull versus matador encounter.

The Paschal Collins-trained Irish fighter sees things a bit different. He believes, at 39, noted stylist Lara isn’t as fleet footed as he once was. Indeed, he feels the former light middleweight world titleholder has changed his style and foresees two bulls meeting head on at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

“I think he will come and fight. He said he is going to knock me out so he is going to have to come out to fight if he wants to try and do that He’s still a great fighter. He might even be more powerful than he’s been in the past. He sits down on his punches much better now and I think that his new style suits me even better.”

Speaking on the fight Lara said: “Training camp went great. We put in incredible work in the gym day after day. Now I’m excited to be here for fight week.”

“I need about two rounds to get familiar with my opponent, then I’ll be able to tell exactly where this fight is going. Once I figure out what I need to do, it’s just about executing.”

“My only focus is on this fight Saturday night. If the other champions want to avoid me that’s their problem. I’m taking it one fight at a time.”