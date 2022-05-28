Debut Defeat for Babington after Mexico Baptism of Fire

It was a baptism of fire for Ireland’s latest pro.

Sinead Babington wasn’t given a warm welcome to the paid ranks, suffering defeat in her pro bow in Mexico on Friday night.

The Tipperary native wasn’t handed a gimme start and was pitted against Litzy Vazquez Ochoa on a Producciones Deportivas card in Mexico City.

The Carrick On Suir native was competitive against a fighter with more amateur and pro experience and did enough to get a draw on one of the judges’ scorecards – but ultimately lost the bout.

The local fighter had her hand rounds after four entertaining rounds, winning via majority decision.

The maths teacher wasn’t crying foul post suffering defeat in a real learning fight but did feel she did enough to secure a draw.

“It was definitely close I thought i definitely had 1 and 4 so draw was fair but it’s all good.I went against a girl with a lot more amateur experience than me it could have went either way. I needed to throw more punches.”

Babington’s record now reads 0-1 while her opponent moves to 2-0 with one stoppage win on her slate.