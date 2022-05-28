Historic Week and A Bit For Irish Boxing

The 8 days between May 19th and May 27th 2022 will go down in the annals of Irish boxing history.

Last Thursday, Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke became the first women from the same Irish team to contest World Championship final in a single tournament. Amy, of St. Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor, 29:28, 29:28, 30:26, 29:28, 30:26 victor over Algeria’s Image Khelif. Moment later, Olympic BC Lisa O’Rourke claimed her place atop the podium with a 4-1 split win over Helena Alcinda Panguane of Mozambique. Final scores: 29:28, 26:30, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27.

Today, two Team Ireland men claimed quarterfinal wins at the European Championships, to secure at least bronze medals.

Middleweight Gabriel Dossen contested his third bout of the tournament against Norway’s Mindaugas Gedminas. Gabriel, of Olympic BC Galway, put on an assured and stylish display. The judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 29:28, assuring Gabriel of at least a bronze medal, and a semi final place.

Dylan Eagleson of St. Paul’s BC Belfast, boxing at 54kgs, met Spain’s Gabriel Masunano Escobar. The 4-1 split decision went in the Irish boxer’s favour, and he claims at least a bronze medal. The judges scored the bout 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27.

Team Ireland Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “The performance of all Team Ireland boxers in these (Men’s European) championships are indicative of the preparation at the pre-tournament training camp in Assisi. This was a two week multi-nation camp, where Irish boxers had the opportunity to spar boxers from across the world, and the time to hone their skills. The men have also been inspired by Team Ireland’s performance at the Women’s World Championships”.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia/Magrit Kinsces.

Saturday is a rest day for the tournament, and semi-finals take place on Sunday. One ring will be in operation, and Gabriel will contest his semi-final in the afternoon session, beginning at 11am, Irish time. Dylan will be in action in the evening session, beginning at 3pm, Irish time.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy