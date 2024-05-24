Two Irish fighters in Olympic Qualifier action on Saturday

Two Irish fighters get their final Olympic Qualifier campaigns off on Saturday.

Sean Mari and Kelyn Cassidy box to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

Monkstown’s Marl takes on Muhammad Faheem of Pakistan in a light flyweight contest, while St Saviours Crystal, Cassidy trades leather with German’s light heavyweight representative Denlil Dadaev.

Mari is expected through the ropes at 7am Irish time with Cassidy expected in the ring exactly two hours after.

Grainne Walsh opened Ireland’s account at the 2nd Olympic World Qualifier with a resounding win on Friday.

The 66kg boxer was the only Irish athlete in action on the first day of the tournament – and took on Vietnam’s Mai Ngoc Hoang. The St Mary’s performance was decisive, and she won each round 5-0. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 20:37; 30:27. Walsh has a long wait before she steps back in to the ring. She is next in action on Wednesday’s Evening Session, against PRK’s Sun Hyo Hwang.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.