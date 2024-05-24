HOW TO WATCH Gary Cully Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack on the Taylor-Catterall card

Three Irish fighters are in action on one of the biggest boxing cards in the world this weekend.

Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack all see action in Leeds.

‘The Diva’ fights two-time European title holder Francesco Patre, ‘The Real Deal’ is in against former British Champion Lewis Ritson, and ‘G Train’ faces fast-rising Matchroom prospect George Liddard on the ‘Hate Runs Deep’ bill.

The main card will be broadcast on the streaming platform DAZN, while McCormack will appear on Before the Bell meaning his bout can be watched on Matchroom’s Youtube channel.

Running Order and expect fight times below: