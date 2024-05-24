HOW TO WATCH Gary Cully Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack on the Taylor-Catterall card
Three Irish fighters are in action on one of the biggest boxing cards in the world this weekend.
Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack all see action in Leeds.
‘The Diva’ fights two-time European title holder Francesco Patre, ‘The Real Deal’ is in against former British Champion Lewis Ritson, and ‘G Train’ faces fast-rising Matchroom prospect George Liddard on the ‘Hate Runs Deep’ bill.
The main card will be broadcast on the streaming platform DAZN, while McCormack will appear on Before the Bell meaning his bout can be watched on Matchroom’s Youtube channel.
Running Order and expect fight times below:
|17:30 DOORS OPEN
17:45 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
6 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest
LELI BUTTIGIEG 157.6 lbs v ANA ISARTI 156.8 lbs
(Newham, England) (Brussels, Belgium)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
GEORGE LIDDARD 162.3 lbs v GRAHAM MCCORMACK 162.3 lbs
(Billericay, England) (Limerick, Ireland)
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
GIORGIO VISIOLI 134.1 lbs v SERGIO ODABAI 136.5 lbs
(Aldershote, England) (Vienna, Austria)
followed by
10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Lightweight Title
GARY CULLY 134.1 lbs v FRANCESCO PATERA 134.1 lbs
(Naas, Ireland) (Genk, Belgium)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title
PADDY DONOVAN 145.4 lbs v LEWIS RITSON 146.8 lbs
(Limerick, Ireland) (Forest Hall, England)
followed by
12 x 3 mins vacant British Cruiserweight Title
CHEAVON CLARKE 199.3 lbs v ELLIS ZORRO 198.6 lbs
(Gravesend, England) (Bromley, England)
followed by
12 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
JOSH TAYLOR 139.6 lbs v JACK CATTERALL 139.8 lbs
(Edinburgh, England) (Chorley, England)