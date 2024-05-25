When I Grow Up – Paddy Donovan shares old school project that proves he is living his childhood dreams

Paddy Donovan is living his childhood dream!

The night before he steps into the pro ring for the 14th time, the Limerick southpaw shared a school project he did nearly 20 years ago that confirms as much.

Writing on the card at the age of seven, Donovan shared his love for boxing and revealed a desire to become a boxer.

In fact, the Andy Lee-trained Matchroom promoted rising star more than expressed a wish to box, he declared he would make it his profession.

The ‘Real Deal’continues to come true tonight as Donovan appears on a huge Matchroom card in Leeds Hoping to wake him up will be the Sandman Lewis Ritson, the former British champion provides testing opposition on the Taylor-Catterall 2 Hate Runs Deep fight night.

Speaking on the fight Donovan said: “Ritson has experience but I have power, I have superior skills. Let him throw the kitchen sink at me. I’ll be waiting for him. And I will stop him,” says the southpaw.”

While he is confident of victory, he is aware he can’t sleep on ‘The Sandman’. The Matchroom starlet knows Ritson will be more comfortable at welterweight than any weight he competed at previously and expects the Geordie to come with a desire to reignite his career.

“Still you can’t take away Lewis Ritson’s achievements, the fights he has under his belt and the experience he brings to the table. I’m sure he’ll be itching to get in there. These are the kind of fights in his career where he needs to get up for it.

“He knows that I’m going to be an extremely tough task for him. At this stage of his career I’m sure he’ll be ready,” he adds before discussing the big-stage element to proceedings.

“I’m excited. Eddie is known for putting some of the best fighters in the world together and putting on the best cards. It’s a great fight on paper. Ritson is a hell of a fighter and I’m in great shape. I’m ready to put on an amazing show here in Leeds.”