Really the ‘Real Deal’? Hearn backs Ritson to test Paddy Donovan’s credentials

Lewis Ritson will tell us if Paddy Donovan has the grit to go with the glitz and the glam, suggests Eddie Hearn.

The Limerick southpaw has been extremely impressive since turning over and has increased the hype surrounding his talent with some eye-catching step-up stoppage wins over the last year.

In fact, it’s been relatively plain sailing for the Andy Lee-trained talent, although Williams Andres Herrera did threaten to test his resolve and tank in Belfast last time out.

Donovan got himself out of trouble with a stoppage finish at the Ulster Hall and it has since emerged he was sick and bed-bound for a chunk of camp for that DAZN broadcast clash.

The 25-year-old says he is fit and healthy going into a now eagerly anticipated clash with the former British lightweight champion – and that aligned with a tough aggressive opponent should provide a true test of Donovan’s resolve, according to Hearn.

Leeds, UK: Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night. 24 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Hearn is backing the former Matchroom fighter to bring the current one into deep waters and is interested to see how the ‘Real Deal’ swims.

“This is a great fight, a great fight. Paddy Donovan is an exceptional fighter but we haven’t yet seen him under the cois because he’s been too good,” Hearn said.

“Lewis Ritson will put him under the cois up at welterweight the weight he needs to be at, at this stage of his career.

“Paddy needs to be able to soak it up and take that pressure. He’s a nightmare for anyone but is now stepping up into the real fights and if Lewis can drag him into a war it’s going to be a great fight.”

The Matchroom CEO also called for George Liddard to impress when he fights Donovan’s fellow Limerick man Graham McCormack.

In fact he is ‘demanding a statement’ from his novice pro.