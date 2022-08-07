WATCH Highlights of Michael Conlan’s Miguel Marriaga win

Michael Conlan returned to winning ways last night at the SSE Odyssey Arena in Belfast, largely dominating former title challenger Miguel Marriaga.

Back in his home city after the heartbreak of Nottingham in March, Conlan took the card on his shoulders and delivered.

Scoring three knockdowns on the Colombian across the ten rounds, Conlan looked slick and smooth for most of the bout before a final round scare was overcome in front of an electric crowd in the Capital of Irish Boxing.

Re live the action below:

His comeback complete, 30-year-old Conlan will now look for a return to title fights in what is a crowded scene. Top Rank stablemate Emmanuel Navarette holds the WBO belt while Rey Vargas now has the WBC crown. Matchroom’s Josh Warrington is IBF champion and Leo Santa Cruz is the WBA super king – although his ordered fight with Leigh Wood now looks unlikely.