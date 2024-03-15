Luke Keeler wants Jason Quigley last dance

Jason Quigley would be the perfect partner for the last dance says Luke Keeler.

Keeler’s farewell tour hits Galway this weekend as he fights Godfrey Paulo Kamata on the Breaking Ground show in Salthill.

The clash is his second of a comeback and according to the Ballyfermot man is another step toward a big fight aswell official retirement, which for Keeler go hand in hand.

With his 2020 world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade still leaving a sour taste in his mouth, the Dubliner is determined to finish on a sweeter note and thinks a title fight or a clash with the Donegal man will help him do just that.

“I wasn’t happy with how the world title fight went. I left it a long time but I just wanted to get it out of my system and go out on a high,” Keeler explains.

“I want to go out on that high, one big fight!

“I’ve mentioned Jason Quigley, there was talk of that for the first Katie Taylor show. Thats a fight I’d love to finish my career with it. I’m not sure of Jason’s position but it would be a fight that would gather interest for the likes of [A Katie Taylor undercard]. Touch wood it can happen, just put it out there and see. McElenney Promotions are running a big show in May it could happen on that too.”

Although he is on the final lap, Keeler isn’t looking at winding down just yet, the 36-year-old is putting all he has into the last leg of a storied career.

“This is a six-rounder. I’m back full time, I left my job and I hope to go out on a title fight or a big-name fight.”