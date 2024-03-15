Long Time Coming – Rhys Moran 2.0 delighted to return following 3-year absence

Rhys Moran can’t contain his joy when discussing his comeback.

In fact, no one in the history of work has been more joyous to return to a job than the Waterford man.

The Celtic Warrior Gym light heavy is all but shadowboxing and sporting a massive smile when speaking about his long overdue return on the McEleney Promotions’ ‘Breaking Ground’ card set for Galway this Saturday night.

“I’m bursting with joy,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before we can get a question off.

“I’m so happy just to be back in the gym. I’m flying it. This is my 2.0,” he continues.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in years. I’ve such excitement in my body, I can barely keep it together. I don’t talk about the fight really, it’s more the buzz being back, everything around it and being here at the gym.”

That joy is a massive transformation from the disappointment and frustration Moran felt during the nigh-on three-year absence from the sport.

It may even be that those infectious levels of excitement have roots in the fact he had to endure a really difficult time.

The Déise light heavyweight endured what was a far from perfect storm in early 2021, suffering defeat to Michal Loniewski – who has gone on to break a number of duck eggs, including one of an 11-0 Canadian – in Belgium and being denied the chance to get back to winning ways by the pandemic. His training also suffered and, in typical it never rains but it pours fashion, he had some serious personal problems to contend with too.

“I had an unexpected loss, then I was training and then not training. I was finding it hard to stay motivated as well. I just was very deflated. I had some personal issues too.

“I never considered retiring but it felt like I was at times. That can happen when you’re in a dark place. To be honest, to anyone who is struggling and finds themselves hearing this: make your circle small, get up, take the first step and love yourself. After that it all falls into place I promise,” he adds sharing advice.

It’s advice that has served him well and he believes he is back better than ever.

“I dealt with the difficulties, the time away allowed me to do that. I’ve matured as a person and I’ve had some great people come into my life. I’ve a good family around me and they pushed me back into what I love doing and that’s boxing. All the negativity is gone I am really looking forward to showing everyone what this version has to offer.”

First and foremost ‘The Kalifornia Kid’ wants to enjoy himself, and if how much he has loved training and sparring is anything to go by that won’t be an issue, but he does have title ambitions.

The plan is to get title eligible and then survey the landscape to see who is competing at light heavyweight, super middle is off limits by all accounts unless he was to ‘remove a limb’.

“It’s get a win on March 16th, push on get into that domestic scene and where I want to be.”