Change of Opponent for Ray Moylette on Dillian Whyte co-feature in Castlebar

In a last-minute shake-up to the eagerly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day boxing event at the TF Royal Castlebar, Ray Moylette’s original opponent, Jake Tinklin, has withdrawn from this Sunday’s fight. However, the show will go on as Argentinian pugilist Facundo ‘Topo’ Arce steps up to the challenge on short notice.

Arce, hailing from Argentina, brings a solid record into the ring, boasting 17 wins, with 7 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Ray Moylette, a former amateur European and World underage gold medallist, expressed his thoughts on the last-minute change: “Arce is a really tough challenge, and I appreciate him coming in at the last minute. But I’ve faced many obstacles in my career; a last-minute opponent change is nothing new. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, the result will be the same. I’m getting my hand raised and going out with a bang.”

The landmark event, titled “Once Upon A Time In The West,” will feature Dillian Whyte making his highly anticipated return against Christian Hammer in what promises to be a stellar match-up. The evening is set to showcase the talents of several fighters, including Thomas Carty, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, and the undefeated Dubliner Daniel O’Sullivan, among others.

Tickets for this unforgettable evening of boxing, happening this Sunday, March 17th at 5 pm at the prestigious TF Royal Castlebar, are still available. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets through www.eventbrite.ie and be part of a night that celebrates boxing’s past, present, and future, with a special focus on the remarkable career of Castlebar’s own Ray Moylette.