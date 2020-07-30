Guaranteed excitement – Eddie Hearn backs James Tennyson to bring the noise







There may be no ringside seats but James Tennyson has all the ingredients to get bums off couches on Saturday night according to Eddie Hearn.

Not being able to host fans in fight venues due to the pandemic doesn’t just have financial implications for promoters, it’s a negative in terms atmosphere and creating a television spectacle.

However, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn believes he has the perfect remedy for that potentially flat atmosphere, James Tennyson.

Of all the fighters on the circuit at present Hearn argues the Belfast lightweight is made to deliver excitement, drama and of course knockouts.

The promoter has thought outside the box with regard to how he will run a behind closed door show and is said to have some tricks up his sleeves for his back yard staged event this Saturday.

It seems he believes Tennyson and his clash with Gavin Gywnne could be his trump card.

“I’m really excited for James Tennyson because he is so exciting to watch,” he said of one half of the British lightweight title fight that plays out on Fight Camp this Saturday.

“He’s always entertaining to watch. I’m never seen him in a bad fight, win or lose. He for me is the perfect guy to use in this kind of environment because you need excitement, drama and knockouts. I think he can deliver all of those,” he adds before suggesting Gwynne will play his part.

“Gavin Gwynne has got a great chin and he will stand in front of you and fight all night.”

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp Media Day 29 July 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson James Tennyson takes part in his media filming today

Tennyson has always been value for money and that is something Hearn noticed some time ago.

The 26-year-old’s European title win and world title challenge both played out on Matchroom cards.

However, it wasn’t until he moved to lightweight and strung four destructive performances together that he received a long term Matchroom contract.

What’s changed? Hearn believes any vulnerabilities shown at super featherweight have now gone – and he has a ‘beast’ on his books as a result.

“James was a huge super-featherweight and by the way, he’s a huge lightweight,” Hearn said.

“But by the time he made that weight limit of 130 pounds, his body couldn’t stand up to the body shots and the dangers of fighting in that weight class. But I think at lightweight, he’s a beast.