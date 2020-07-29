Spanish Inquisition – Rabei and O’Rourke confirm new dates







Gym mates Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] and Ryan O’Rourke [3(0)-0] will end their respective ring sabbaticals in Spain come September.



BUI Celtic champion Rabei fights for the first time since May of 2019 at the Pabellon Municipal, Sedavi, while 2020 debutant O’Rourke trades leather on the same card after last appearing in March.



Rabei will compete over six rounds against Hermin Isava [10(5)-27(5)] in his first fight since appearing in Belfast over 12 months ago. The Spain based Venezuela native hasn’t won in 18, but it’s hoped he will give ‘Slick Vic’, who was three when his proposed opponent debuted back in 1997, rounds.



There is talk of a possible title fight later in the year for the Moldovan Dub and the 26-year-old is still awaiting his American debut.

The Steven O’Rourke trained lightweight was meant to make his American debt against Omar Bordoy [10(3)-1(0)] after signing for Star Boxing.

However injury and then the pandemic saw the fight fall through twice.

Rabei previously told Irish-boxing.com that once things returned to normal the fight break through fight will be remade.

O’Rourke will step up to six rounds nine months after his debut and in just his fourth fight.





The 21-year-old fights Sonni Martinez [1(0)-3(0)], a 28-year-old Uragayian as he returns to action.



It’s believed O’Rourke may have two more fights before the year is out, meaning he could be 6-0 before a pandemic hit year is done.