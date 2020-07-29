‘Ready to shock the world’ – ‘Mr Frampton’ foe Vahram Vardanyan planning to gate crash world top 10







The relatively unknown Vahram Vardanyan [21(14)-1(0)-1] is ready to put his name on the lips of fight fans around the world come August 15.

The Armenian has been handed a life changing opportunity against former two weight world champion and plans to take it.

The Latvian based fighter told Irish-boxing.com he is coming to London with shock the world ambitions.

Knowing all too well what victory over such a star would mean’King Vahram’ is hoping to defeat make Frampton’s WBO super featherweight world title plans his own.



“I am ready to shock everyone on August 15,” the Latvian told Irish-boxing.com.

“I definitely would like to challenge Mr. Herring and a win could help me achieve that. He is a top boxer, one of the best in the world and winning this fight will give me an opportunity to fight for the world champion title, WBO series.

“This fight is very important for my career as it is going to give me more popularity, which will help my career in future. Winning will also ensure my name is in the world top 10. Many thanks to Mr Frampton for choosing me as an opponent.”



Vardanyan is grateful, but isn’t going to show gratitude in the BT Studios next month.

“I promise that this fight is going to be very hot and spectacular,” he adds before claiming he didn’t hesitate when offered the fight.



“I am not the one who could refuse to fight with a boxer like mr. Frampton. He is a really good boxer, but I am sure I have a chance to win as well.”

