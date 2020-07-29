‘My time to shine’ – Zelfa Barrett says Eric Donovan had his moment ’15 years ago’







Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] had his time in the spotlight ’15 years ago’ and it’s now Zelfa Barrett‘s time to shine, according to the ‘Brown Flash’ himself.

The Commonwealth super featherweight champion fights for the first time since signing for Matchroom against the an extremely hungry Kildare fighter on August 14.

Barrett [23(14)-1(0)] has for the most part been respectful in the build up to the eagerly anticipated Fight Camp clash, but has fired a few verbal punches the way of the 35-year-old Irish featherweight champion as the fight has drawn closer.

Most recently he queried the St Michael’s Athy BC graduate’s pro displays and while complimenting the European medal winners vest wearing days, has been keen to point Donovan’s amateur achievements are not recent ones.

“I respect the guy. I admire what he did as an amateur and what he did for his country, but now it’s my time.It’s my time to shine,” Barrett told VIP Boxing.

“What he has got on his back is his amateur pedigree, but then that was about 15 years ago,” he adds before discussing Donovan’s pro career.

“He has done what he has had to do against the fighters put in front of him, but I personally believe any of the fighters he fought I would have knocked them all out – all of them. Me being a fighter, me being a winner that’s my game. One million percent this is the hardest fight of his life.”