Dylan ‘Cavanni’ Moran – European’s finest promoters chase free agent’s signature







Dylan Moran is in the same boat as legendary Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavanni, a free agent wanted across Europe according to advisor Conor Slater.

The Waterford welter had what looked like a very comfortable rug dramatically pulled from under his feet last week, as his then promoters PGP Boxing revealed they were pulling out of sport.

As a result Moran went from planning for an August 8 fight, that was said to be a warm up for a high profile ranking title breakthrough clash in Germany, to effectively becoming unemployed.

The distraught Diese fighter flew home from Lithuania immediately, but didn’t have to spend long licking his wounds.

Advisor, Slater, told Irish-boxing.com that there has already been serious interest from promoters across Europe and the former Assassin, Star Boxing and Pit Gliem promoted fighter won’t have to wait long before securing promotional backing again.

“We’ve been contacted by a few big promoters,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is like when Edinson Cavani became a free agent, everyone after him. We are looking at all the different options and over the next few weeks and couple of months going to assses the options. We should have news on this soon.”

In such difficult times Moran is very fortunate. It seems his time in Lithuania and his fights in Germany and Austria have given him a profile in mainland Europe and it’s one he looks likely to exploit.

“It’s like nothing I’ve seen before in terms of interest,” adds Slater.

“It’s not often that a hot prospect becomes a free agent at this stage of his or her career. We have a lot of interest and offers on the table. Now it’s just about taking time to see what’s right for Dylan.”

It’s the second piece of positive news Moran received today. Deniz Ilbay, the German fighter he was scheduled to fight in April for a ranking title and has shared words with since, remains keen to fight.