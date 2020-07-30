Big Gains – Pierce O’Leary ready to show benefits of new regime.







Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] predicts he will produce his best performance to date when he returns ring on August 12.

The popular Inner City Dub is back in action next month in Wakefield, where he fights for the first time since relocating to London and making the iBox Gym his place of work.

‘Big Bang’ has waxed lyrical about the move and what Al Smith and the team have brought out of him.

Now he claims he is ready to show ESPN+ and IFL TV viewers just how much he has improved come August 12.

The nine time underage National champ also stressed the move has ensured he is ready for the step up by undefeated opponent Harry Limburn [6-0]

“I’m really excited to back, and what a tremendous card to be out on straight after lockdown. I’m more than ready for a step up and I believe it’s going to bring the best out of me yet,” said O’Leary.

“I’ve teamed up with Al Smith and all of the coaches in the iBox Gym like Paul Taylor and Eddie Lam. They have being helping me a lot and it means everything.

“Al and I have being working on bringing the best out of me. We have gelled really well and it’s a great atmosphere in the gym all of the time. Everyone is willing to help each other, so I can’t wait to show the world what I’ve gained come fight night.

“It’s being a great journey so far. MTK Global have being keeping me active and I’ve been getting used to the big events. Now I’m going for my fifth win.”

O’Leary is part of what promises to be an entertaining show on August 12, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, and Sahir Iqbal facing Maredudd Thomas for the WBC Youth title.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.