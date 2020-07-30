Mini Mike Tyson with a sprinkling of Vasyl Lomachenko – High praise for Caoimhin Agyarko







What do you get when you mix the baddest man on the planet and the Matrix?

Caoimhin Agyarko according to one sparring partner.

Young Michael Hennessy Jr, son of the promoter of the same name and fighter know around the Irish amateur circuit, has shared the sparring ring with the London based Belfast middleweight – and has only good things to say about his fellow prospect.

Hennessy Jr believes world titles are in Agyarko’s future and went as far to compare him to one of the boxing’s most famous fighters, Mike Tyson and a current pound for pound star in Vasyl Lomachenko.

The young prospect believes the Queensbury fighter has the aggression and iron associated with the former heavyweight champion of the world and compliments it with some of ‘Lomo’s’ famous skills set.

Speaking to ProBoxingFans he said:

“To spar with Caoimhin was very tough. Caoimhin is a great great fighter. I knew him from over in Ireland and I watched him growing up. I boxed on a few of the same shows as him, I was a bit younger and I’d be on a lot earlier but I’d still watch him. He is an incredible fighter, he is like a mini Mike Tyson, that’s the best way to describe him, mixed with a bit of Lomachenko. He has got everything.”

The wider fight fan has the opportunity to judge the 160lbs prospect for themselves on Friday as he fights live on BT Sports.

Agyarko [6(3)-0] takes on the more experienced Jez Smith [11(5)-1(1)] in the BT Sports Studios.

The pair both made weight today and will trade leather live on TV tomorrow.

Agyarko 🆚 Smith



This is going to be good!#ArthurSpelman | Jul 31 | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/j6gfOurDoN — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) July 30, 2020