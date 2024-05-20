Matchroom return fire after World Champion Anthony Cacace attacks

Matchroom Boxing returned fire after Anthony Cacace sent a few loaded words their way post his amazing world title win.

Cacace produced one of the great Irish boxing performances to become the IBF super featherweight champion of the world in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

‘The Apache’ beat Matchroom star Joe Cordina into submission, winning what Eddie Hearn billed as a 5 v 5 precursor to join the list of Irish world champions.

Matchroom boss Hearn and some of his stable had backed ‘Welsh Wizard’ Cordina in the build-up, comments Cacace read and comments that made his victory all the sweeter. The fact Matchroom or any of the DAZN-aligned promotional outfits fighter’s never gave him an opportunity also resonated with him after a career-defining win.

Speaking after the stoppage win, the Holy Trinity graduate let verbal shots fly the way of Essex fight maker and his promotional outfit.

“I just want to let everybody at Matchroom, Zelfa Barrett and everyone know, stick that up you. You didn’t give me a chance – look at me now. None of you are getting a chance,” he said.

“I was an IBO champion. Everyone discredits the IBO, but it’s a title as well. I’m not going to discredit it; I was a world champion coming in here.”

Matchroom responded quite cheekily, sharing a social media post that, albeit in a roundabout way, indicated the 34-year-old may have no choice but to work with them in the future.

The British based fight making outfit reminded the ‘Andytown Apache’, that he has inherited Edwardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez as a mandatory and that the big punching Mexican is on their books.

The Queensberry fighter may be afforded a voluntary defence but considering he was a voluntary for Cordina it would appear he will have to fight Nunez next.

Like Cacace, the Mexican has a defeat on his slate and again similar to Cacace has been impressive in the fights between.

The 26-year-old looks to carry power with all his victories coming inside the distance.

Speaking upon signing him, Hearn said: “Eduardo is a huge dangerman in the Super-Featherweight division and very well placed to challenge for a title this year. He always fights with bad intentions and that makes him a must-watch fighter, and that’s what our Mexico shows are all about – thrilling action from top to bottom – and Eduardo will be a key part of our future there.

Some Matchroom beef works well for Cacace, as it opens doors to some big super featherweight fights and some massive 5v 5 paydays.