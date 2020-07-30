‘Latch on to them now’ – McKenna brothers get McGuigan seal of approval







The McKenna brothers have gotten the Barry McGuigan seal of approval.

Monaghan’s greatest has backed Monaghan’s latest to achieve big and advises fans to jump on the bandwagon early.

The former world champion and Irish sporting great got a chance to see both up close and personal, as they spent a week in Kent and in the McGuigan’s gym.

Both have been home from LA since the lockdown and have sparred as much as possible during that period.

Having helped James Tennyson prepare for his big British title fight set for Saturday, Golden Boy promoted, Aaron McKenna spent a week sparring Anthony Fowler who fights on a later Fight Camp show.

McGuigan, now a manager and promoter as well as respected pundit, got to watch the unbeaten 21-year-old in action and was suitably impressed.

The ‘Clones Cyclone’ didn’t get to see brother Stevie in the sparring ring, but has been following the Sheer Sports managed fighters career and had kind words for him too.

“Talking about the two McKenna boys they’re tremendous talents. We have had a week of sparring with Aaron and Anthony Fowler and it’s been fabulous, quality sparring. He’s attacking fighter, he’s a young ambitious kid , a great talent and a great combination puncher,” said McGuigan.

“He has a few things to work on, but his record is exceptional. We haven’t seen Stephen [sparring] yet, but I have seen his performances on video and I have watched him in the gym.

“He is another tremendous talent, a little bit more relentless than his brother. They are great talents and anyone interested in the future should latch onto them now. They are going to go places no doubt about it.”

Both Smithborough youngsters are now trained by Freddie Roach and both managed by Sheer Sports, who also work with Jason Quigley, James Power and Brett McGinty.

Aaron, who is unbeaten in 10, boasting six knockouts, is signed to Golden Boy, while his brother, who has four knockouts from four fights, has yet to sign a promotional contract.