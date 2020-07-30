Gething gone- change in opponent for Gary Cully







Undefeated Irish star Gary Cully [10(5)-0] will now take on former Welsh Area lightweight champion Craig Woodruff [10(4)-5(1)] on August 26.

The Irish champion was initially set to face Kieran Gething on a busy Wakefield hosted #MTKFightNight, but the Welsh fighter pulled out earlier this week.

Gething’s compatriot Woodruff steps in to fight the Kildare native, who also seen a clash with Maxi Hughes -Jono Carroll’s August 12 foe – fall through in April.

‘Smiler’ doesn’t looks as dangerous proposition as Gething, particularly considering he lost his fellow country man in Welsh Area action last summer.

However, the 28-year-old has rebuilt since and comes into the fight on the back of three victories.

Cully is expecting a tougher test than the fighter with five defeats record suggests and for the first time will have to face a fighter who is tall enough to go eye ball to eye ball with him come weigh in time.

Speaking with regard to the change Cully said: “It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with on the night, I just prepare myself to the best of my ability and I’m looking forward to being back.

“I know a bit about Woodruff. The fight was talked about about around a year ago, so I had a look at him back then. I’ve seen his fight with Gething, and Woodruff is a lot better than his record suggests.

“I think it’s a lot trickier than the Gething fight would have been, as Woodruff has a more awkward style, so it’s something that I have to adapt to and overcome.

“He’s 6 foot, so it’s going to be a bit different to most of my usual fights where I’m much taller than my opponents, but I’m in the gym every day sparring a mix of everybody, so I’m ready for any style.”

Cully vs. Woodruff is part of a huge event on August 26, which is headlined by Lewis Crocker facing Louis Greene for the WBO European welterweight title.

The first #MTKFightNight event of the summer takes place on Wednesday 12 August, as Jono Carroll faces Maxi Hughes, Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre taking on Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal meeting Maredudd Thomas for the WBC Youth title, and the return of Pierce O’Leary.