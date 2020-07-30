Top International tournaments postponed







By Bernard O’Neill

Most of the world’s top boxing tournaments have been either cancelled or postponed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually, at this time of the year, Irish boxing would be beginning to tot up the medals won in World/European competition.

But the international and domestic fixtures list has been shredded because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first tournament to go was the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 (which have now been postponed until 2021) after three days of competition in London on March 16 last.

There was some cheer for Irish boxing, however, as Irish captain Brendan Irvine booked a ticket for his second successive Olympiad after reaching the quarter-finals in the English capital.

The European qualifiers will resume where they finished in February and March next year at a host city to be confirmed, while the World qualifiers will be decided in May/June 2021, also at a host city to be confirmed.

Ten Irish boxers will still be in play when the European campaign recommences.

Last year Irish boxing won almost forty medals at all levels of European competition.

Please scroll down for a list of some of the major postponed tournaments in 2020.

Men’s and Women’s AIBA World Youth Championships November 2/9 (Postponed until April 2021)

2020 Olympic Games Tokyo July/August (Postponed until July/August 2021)

European Men’s and Women’s Youth Championships, Budva, Montenegro May 15/27 (Postponed)

European Schoolboy/Girls Championships Belfast June 30/July 10 (Postponed)

European Men’s and Women’s Junior Championships Tbilisi, Georgia July 14/25 (Postponed)

European Men’s and Women’s U/22 Championships, Sardinia, Italy September 23/October 4 (Postponed)