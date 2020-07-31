‘Thailand is great place for building fighters’ – John Hutchinson sells Thailand as a destination for inactive fighters







John Hutchinson believes Thailand is a place Irish fighters could thrive.

The former pro has relocated to the scenic Island of Phuket in the Land of Smiles and has established a reputation as a standout strike coach in the MMA gym Tigermuaythai.

In fact he has become the main coach of Petr Yan, who recently defeated Jose Aldo to win a UFC world title on UFC 251 recently.

The Donegal native still moves in boxing circles in the South East Asian country, has ambitions to coach boxers and has left the door open for Irish fighters to join him long or short term in the sun.

Hutchinson suggests Phuket and Tigermuaythai is a great place for camps, but also indicates that Thailand as a career starting point could be good for Irish boxers struggling to get fights back home.

I’m in touch with a lot of fighters from Ireland mma and boxing , any Irish fighters come to

“Thailand is great place for building fighters,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “100 percent Irish fighters could do benefit from a stint out here.”

“There are shows every few weeks and with good contacts here we helped a few fighters that come over and back.

“The fighters don’t have to sell crazy tickets, they can get there training camps in the heat and they gain great experience. Fighters can come over for a while, get some good heat training and a get a few wins on their record. It’s win win.”

Fighters, particularly from Australia have visited Hutchinson in the gym and used his contacts over recent years.

The nomadic ‘Buncranna Banger’, who sold tickets all around the world when operating as a pro, doesn’t see why Irish fighter’s cant do the same once travel returns to normal.

“I make sure there looked after and I help out where I can over there. I know it’s crazy times at the moment with traveling, but in few more months things should get back to better ways. I’m back in Ireland at moment, I’m just waiting for flight back on to Thailand and for the gates to reopened at Tigermuaythai. I’ll be helping few guys here from next week on until I return to Thailand.”

