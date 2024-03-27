‘Don’t Let Fear Hold You Back’ – Darragh Foley – Gary Cully in the Works for May 25

A mouthwatering all-Irish clash is in the works for the May 25 Josh Taylor – Jack Catteral card.

Australian-based Blanch native, Darragh Foley has intimated he’s been offered a fight with Gary Cully, and if a deal can be done Dublin and Kildare will collide on a Matchroom card in Leeds in two months.

‘Super’ has pointed to one stumbling block, suggesting online that Matchroom want to make the fight at 138lbs catchweight and in true Foley fashion has let his thoughts be known.

In a social media post the 35-year-old, who upset Robbie Davies Jr last year before losing to Catteral on a DAZN main event, hints he was offered the fight at 138lbs and said if the contract were read 140lbs he would sign it, while cheekily telling Cully not to ‘let fear hold you back’.

There has been no official confirmation from Matchroom with regard to the all-Irish clash.

However, Foley has one more bout remaining on a Matchroom deal and it’s understood Cully will appear on the Taylor-Catteral card regardless.

There is already Irish interest on the bill in the form of Paddy Donovan versus Lewis Ritson.

Foley hasn’t fought since May of last year when he went the distance with Catteral. ‘The Diva’ bounced back from his defeat to Jose Felix Jr with a points win over Reece Mould.