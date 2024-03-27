Gary Cully Responds – World Ranked ‘Diva’ won’t move up to fight Darragh Foley

Gary Cully won’t be fighting Darragh Foley next.

The Naas lightweight says he has an opponent locked in for a fight which will be confirmed shortly – and it’s not the Dubliner.

‘Super’ had sparked Cully – Foley hopes when he took to social media this morning hinting an offer had landed at his door to fight on May 25.

The 35-year-old Australian-based Blanch native also indicated the offer required him to come down from 140lbs to 138lbs which he said he wasn’t willing to do.

Responding, ‘The Diva’ said it wouldn’t make sense for him to go up to light welterweight when he is world-ranked in the division below and keen to progress toward a world title at lightweight.

The former Irish champion also says he would have taken the fight at a 138lb catchweight to ‘accommodate’ Foley but was never going to move up the scales beyond that for the reasons outlined.

The Son of Sarto also revealed he has an opponent locked in and a date just waiting to be announced.

Irish-boxing.com understands that date is May 25 and the Matchroom fighter will appear on the undercard of the Josh Taylor – Jack Catteral rematch in Leeds.