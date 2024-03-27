Matchroom Welter Next for Lewis Crocker

Lewis Crocker is on a collision course with a Matchroom welter.

The big punching Belfast fighter will face Conah Walker next according to rumour and report.

The pair will meet in June, most likely on the undercard of the proposed Felix Cash – Tyler Denny clash.

There was an initial suggestion the fight could top a Belfast bill and it was mentioned as a possible chief support for the ill-fated Katie Taylor 3Arena May 25 card.

However, the fight is now likely to take place in England in and around the third weekend of June.

Walker, who has defeats on his record to Kane Gardner and Samuel Antwi, has found form of late and is now said to be in a position that makes him a lot more dangerous than his record suggests.

He fought in Belfast earlier this year on the undercard of the Conlan Boxing fighter’s knockout win over Jose Felix and was mentioned as a possible future foe of both Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

However, post that Ulster Hall fight night all the talk was of a ‘special’ all-Irish light welterweight clash and the potential meeting of the Belfast and Limerick talents.

That fight still looks on the card for this year, but ‘The Real Deal’ will first have to defeat Lewis Ritson in Leeds on May 25 while ‘The Croc’ will have to overcome Walker a month later.