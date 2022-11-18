Kil Joy – Robbie Burke ready to give Kilmore reason to celebrate Ava Henry style

Robbie Burke [3(2)-1(0)] plans to give Kilmore more boxing success to celebrate this coming Saturday.

The super middleweight fights for the first time since his Fight of the Year winner on the Rising out of the Ashes card at the National Stadium this weekend – and hopes to give his area reason to party just like his near neighbour Ava Henry did earlier this year.

Kilmore went ‘world cup’ kind of crazy when the talented youngster claimed European Junior gold recently. The majority of those that rejoiced in the international success will be in attendance as the popular Dub takes on Jiri Kroupa [4(3)-6(2)] on the first pro card to come to Dublin since 2019 – and he wants to deliver for them.

“I know Eva very well. She is great and she is going to be a serious talent,” Burke tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was great, it was like watching the world cup,” he adds explaining how the area got behind her European antics. “It’s great to see the youngsters coming up. She is the future of the sport and she’s from up the road. It’s brilliant. The plan is for me to do my bit for the area now too.”

“I can’t wait [to fight in Dublin]. There is going to be some atmosphere at it. I’m looking forward to it now, we sold over 150 tickets.”

Burke had an accident in April but says he is fully recovered and is really looking forward to returning to the ring on the weekend.

“Camp has gone great, everything is working well. I’ve a great nutritionist on board in Kevin Hendrick and the lads in the club Phil, Tommy are doing pads with me, Jim Halpin has been doing pads with me too. I got good sparing with Craig [O’Brien] and a few other lads as well.

“I’ve been out of action since April. I’m just itching to get fighting. I haven’t really looked at the opponent, I’m just focusing on myself at the moment.”

It was initially suggested the Fight of the Year winner was to fight Kevin Cronin for a BUI Celtic title on the bill. However, the Kerry-Dublin clash doesn’t go ahead. Burke, whose name is regularly mentioned in all Ireland clashes around super middle and light heavyweight, doesn’t know why but is happy to take some time to focus on himself and his own development.

“We are doing a four-rounder in this fight, maybe six rounds in January, and continue from there. I’m working on myself at the moment, trying to get the best out of me before any names will be called out. I’m not calling any names out. I’ll take the fights there is no question about that, but it’s taking them at the right time now. Everything is going right at the moment and I have to get past this fight before I can look at any other fight.”