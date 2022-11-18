Walsh happy to learn but wants to WIN

The ‘we don’t lose we learn’ adage fits Liam Walsh [3(1)-0-2]more than most.

A win on the Rising from the Ashes card in Dublin this weekend would see the teen fighter finish a busy debut year undefeated but not untested.

‘The Kingdom Kid’ has had a tough introduction to the pro ranks to the extent he drew his last two fights.

Initially, those results hurt bad but upon further reflection, the Munster man is happy he managed to learn massive lessons without losing the most important 0 on his record.

“We had two hard fights and after both, I felt sickened, of course I want to win but it’s good learning and I didn’t lose,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We came back to the gym straight away and I was working on what I was doing wrong in the ring. In the first fight, I was moving to my left too much and I had to work on moving to the right and bringing in combinations. The last fight just turned into a war. It was a great fight, really good to watch but it wasn’t what we wanted,” he adds before suggesting learning the trade was always the goal in year one.

“I haven’t had an easy fight if you look at my record. I’ve boxed some hard hard men. I’ve had hard opponents coming into the ring each time and I’m learning a lot from them.”

Walsh plans to show his learnings when he takes on the brilliantly named Attila Dobolan [3(1)-5(4)] on the Craig O’Brien topped bill on Saturday but on this occasion, the result may just be more important than any potential lessons.

“This year I’ve learnt so much and you’ll see big improvements for this fight. I’m really excited to show that. I expect another test and I’m looking forward it. It’s going to be a good fight and hopefully, I get back to winning ways and end the year on a high on a show in Ireland.”

This weekend’s bill is the first to grace Dublin since March of 2019, Walsh hopes there won’t be a similar wait for another capital card as he’d like to fight at home regularly – and considering the people around him are promoting the show that looks likely.

“I would love to keep fighting in ireland. It’s hard to go over to England and selling and bringing people from Ireland is hard enough if we fought regular in Ireland I’d love that.

'Time To Go Again' 🥊

We spent some time with the fighters on the Rising Out Of The Ashes Again fight card in The Celtic Warriors Gym! 📸@DanSheridan2012 @CraigOBrien6 @LiamWalshBoxing @raymoylette pic.twitter.com/rS9iOyp7Et — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) November 10, 2022

“This is my first year as a profesional fighter and I’ll of had six fights. I’ve been very very busy and I’m really grateful for that and I want to thank Carl, Tony, my Dad and Dave for being there for each fight and getting me the fights I need.”

Finishing on the learning note he started, Walsh says he needs more experience before stepping into domestic action.

“I think there is a bit of learning to be done at the moment but when the time is right I’m ready for domestic fights.”