Katie Taylor reveals possible Croke Park date

A Katie Taylor homecoming could happen as soon as April or May of next year according to the Irish fight legend.

A massive fight at GAA HQ was the main topic of discussion post Taylor’s 22nd career win over Buenos Aires boxer Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena just over a week ago.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said a homecoming is a must and declared he plans to deliver it for the Irish sporting great. Taylor has since spoke very positively about wanting to fight in Ireland for the first time as a pro and bringing a historic night to Jones Road.

Speaking a few days after her 16th world title fight the undisputed world lightweight champion told MMA Hour a Croke Park bout could happen in April or May, with May looking the most likely.

“You’ll have to speak to my manager about that [laughs],” she explains.

“There’s no date right now, but April or May sometime I think. Apparently, the whole month of May is free for Croke Park so I think it is looking likely for that month.”

London, UK: Katie Taylor v Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles 29 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Speaking in the ring after the fight, Taylor said:

“Regardless of whether it’s Amanda Serrano or not, we want the fight at Croke Park. 80,000 people and every single person here is going to be at it. That will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history. It’s been an amazing six years as a professional, but the best is yet to come. I can’t wait for Croke Park next year.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing