‘Why Would it be Cronnin?’ – Morrissey argues Burke’s BUI Celtic Title Case

Robert Burke deserves a shot at the BUI Celtic title before Kevin Cronin according to Jamie Morrissey.

Morrissey defeated the Dubliner in a Fight of the Year contender at the Devenish last Saturday – and is adamant Burke didn’t just earn his respect, he earned a rematch and a title tilt.

Speaking after his win, the Shaun Kelly trained fighter revealed his reward for victory, and taking the fight at such short notice, was a shot at the BUI Celtic title.

Rumour suggested Kerry favourite Kevin Cronin was waiting in the wings and being lined up for a Celtic Clash 13 dust-up with Morrissey.

However, the Limerick super middleweight believes the Crumlin trained Burke earned the shot, both for his performance on the Devenish bill topper and for being brave enough to step into all Irish action so early into his career and at such late notice.

“A Celtic title is next. That’s what’s next 100 percent, that was promised and part of the deal when taking this fight,” Morrissey explained to Irish-boxing.com

“Burke is the one that deserves it,” he adds passionately when asked about potential opponents.

“He is the one that stepped up and fought why would it be Cronin? Burke has shown balls in and out of the ring and I think he deserves it. I don’t mind who it is, I’ve just proved I’d fight anyone, but Burke has earned a shot. I was told if I took this fight the rematch would be for the title. I know I’m guaranteed the shot now and that man should be guaranteed that now because he is a warrior.”

Boxing Ireland’s Morrissey was last to the party in terms of the new and exciting early days super middle/light heavyweight scene but he argues he is the one dancing with the girl after Saturday.

The former Muay Thai fighter believes he now has a better victory on his record than the likes of Cronin, Taylor McGoldrick, Sean McGlinchy, Julio Cesar and John Coffey.

“I have the best win on my record of all the super middles being talked about as potential rivals at the minute. This is it, you take risks and reap the rewards,” he adds before discussing his risk policy further.

“I’ve a crazy mind and it’s lead me to take great risks, sometimes it works against you, tonight it worked for me. When they come off they are something special.”

Special is something Morrissey always mentions and aspires to. Not that he shouts about being special, rather he has been open about wanting to make special memories through special nights for both himself and his following. Special fights like last Saturday’s will certainly help in that regard – and the 27-year-old wants more of them.

“Look people may have thought I was talking shit when I said I was here to set the tone, I didn’t want to make up the numbers and wanted big fights from the off. Who wants to see people beat up these guys coming over to lose from Europe. It makes no sense to me, people don’t want to see that. No matter who you came to support tonight be it my crowd, Burke’s or the neutral they can all leave happy knowing they got value for money. I’m sure they were entertained.”