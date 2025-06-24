“He Should Be Watching Me” – John Boyd Tells Richie O’Leary to Do His Homework

John Boyd is not one for homework but he has warned Richie O’Leary to get the notebook out.

The rising Belfast talent set up a mouthwatering BUI Celtic title fight with the Blanch man, with victory on JB Promotions ‘ Redemption card last Saturday night.

Boyd admits he doesn’t know what to expect from the Dubliner at the National Stadium come early October.

The Dee Walsh-trained boxer has never seen his title rival box and won’t make any effort to amend that before the title tussle.

Indeed, he chose queuing at the bar over watching O’Leary’s career-best win over Seanie Murray earlier this year.

“I actually haven’t seen him – no,” Boyd told Irish-boxing.com. “I was there when he fought Seanie Murray. I watched the first round… then I went to the bar.

“I came back and it was the last round,” he smiled.

“I haven’t really looked too much into him and probably won’t look too much into him.”

Boyd’s confidence comes from a belief that his style presents problems most fighters struggle to solve – and with that he suggests O’Leary will have to spend more time figuring him out than the other way around.

“That’s a tasty fight – but he has to look at me, do you know what I mean?” said Boyd. “I’ve got an awkward style, and everyone knows it. It’s tricky to box against.

“I’m long, I’m fast, my feet are good, and I can punch. I don’t focus too much on other people – I just let them focus on me and try to work me out.”

The unbeaten prospect also said his versatility will be hard to handle.

“I’m adaptable. I can box in both stances, I can move, I can stand in the middle like I showed last time, and I can go front foot too,” he said. “Almost universal.”

While he is confident going into the bout and happy to predict victory, the Belfast man is adamant there is no bad blood between the pair.

“We’re fighters – let’s fight. No badness, no talking battle. Just titles.”

Photo Credit Michael McCarthy