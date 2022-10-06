O’Neill and Duffy battle for Celtic title OWEN-ership

It’s happening sooner than expected.

Owen O’Neill [9-0] and Owen Duffy [6(3)-2(1)] will fight in an intriguing vacant BUI Celtic light middleweight title fight next month.

‘Tripple O’ told Irish-boxing.com that the pair had shaken hands and agreed to fight but most expected the bout to play out early next year.

Their manager, Mark Dunlop had suggested the MHD stablemates, who both registered wins live on TG4 in late September, would get one more fight in before sharing a ring.

That won’t be the case, as the pair have been confirmed as November 26 foes, adding to the excitement surrounding the Europa Hotel hosted MGD XV card.

The Cavan – Antrim meeting is the second title fight added to the bill, following the equally intriguing BUI featherweight Celtic title fight between champion Colm Murphy and Liam Gaynor.

Duffy’s most recent foe Dominic Donegan, Murphy’s Return of the Mick opponent, Ruadhan Farrell and Conor Quinn were all also confirmed on the bill yesterday.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the bout was made O’Neill said: “I think it would be great scrap after watching Duffy’s fight with Dom he showed real fight after getting dropped and getting back up to then stop Dom, unreal.

“It would be another cracker for the fans,” he adds before suggesting he believes he would win a hard-fought battle.

“I would give it my all and I know it would take a lot to stop Duffy after what he showed against Dom but it’s a fight I believe I can win 100%.”

Duffy had called for the fight too. “Look I would like my shot at the BUI welterweight Celtic Title with Owen O Neill,” he said in a matter-of-fact fashion when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.