BBC Boxer Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty aims to become TV Star

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [2-0] is promising to put on a show for the cameras tomorrow night.

The St John Bosco graduate will help make history when she fights experienced two-time European title challenger Judit Hachbold [5(1)-16(1)] at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

The bout, O’Hara-McCafferty’s third since turning over, will play out on the first women’s card to be broadcast on the BBC.

The Belfast talent is aware it’s a transformative platform and seems to know what a terrestrial TV link could do for her career, thus the minimumweight plans maximum entertainment and is promising a performance worthy of a prime-time television slot.

“It’s a huge opportunity to showcase what I’m about,” she tells Irish-Boxing.com.

“I can get my name out there that bit more, people will know who I am after this!”

The Commonwealth Games winner suggests the Unified Promotions team are aware of the chance they have been afforded and will do all they can to ensure BBC like the pilot and commission a series.

“It really is a massive opportunity for our team and everyone on the bill. We will all put on masterclass performances,” he adds.

“Credit where it’s due Team Unified, they have seriously stepped up their game. So thank you to them for this chance.”

O’Hara-McCafferty won’t be the first of the four females through the ropes and thus will not become a pub quiz answer by becoming the first female pro boxer to be broadcast on BBC. She will be the first Irishwoman to do it, and that will do for her.

“I don’t think I will be the first female fighter, unfortunately, but I will be the first Irish woman to fight on the BBC and that is an honour in itself.”

Trying to prevent the Belfast prospect from trying to look good will be Hachbold. The Hungarian doesn’t quite pose the threat of original opponent Breda Balderas, but has proven to be durable and has operated up the scales over a long career.

“Judit has had over 20 fights, has boxed for two European titles, and is a very experienced fighter. I expect her to bring her A-game but I know what we’ve done this camp and I know what I’m capable of.”