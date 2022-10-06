World kickboxing champ secures boxing debut date

David Ryan will officially switch codes and trade the world of kickboxing for the sweetest of the sciences next month.

The Shannon man will make his debut on November 11 and will trade boxing leather for the first on a Sam Kynoch show in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old, who will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent, has enjoyed success in the world of kickboxing winning Irish, European, and World honours, and will now look to transition into the world of boxing.

Ryan teams up with manager Ian Gaughran, who looks after his fellow county men and BUI Celtic Champions Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey.

Ryan’s addition to the pro ranks increases the county’s paid contingent. The Shaun Kelly trained fighter joins Lee Reeves, Paddy Donovan, Graham McCormack, Edward Donovan, Jason Harty and Jamie Morrissey in the pro ranks.

“David Ryan is the newest member of the team and I genuinely couldn’t be more excited,” Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com previously.

“He’s 27, is an Irish, European and World Champion kickboxer who has experience of big fights – he won’t be fazed by anything.

“He’s so impressive – he’s relentless, a cardio machine and carries massive power. He sparred up in Dublin with Senan Kelly this week and the two of them went at it – they are both huge prospects and I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up fighting for a title in the next year or two.

“David will get busy – he’s still a little raw but is perfect for Shaun and will fight right into the team in Treaty. He owns his own gym, his missus Leona is a fitness fanatic too – plus she boxed – so they live and breath it.

“Another thing is that he is just so calm and cool and confident – there’s nothing novice about him in his mindset – but I suppose that’s what happens when you’ve already tasted success at his level. I’m very excited to be working with him.”