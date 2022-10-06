‘Sickened’ Connor Coyle says Felix Cash fight ‘will still happen’

Connor Coyle says his fight with Felix Cash will still happen.

‘The Kid’ was due to fight the former British champion in London this Saturday night in a chief support clash on the massive ‘Born Rivals’ card.

However, with the main event falling through the bill has been pulled and the world-ranked Derry middle has been left without a fight, well for now anyway.

The 31-year-old Florida trained talent claims the fight will be rescheduled and he will be able to confirm for when soon.

Speaking online Coyle also said he was sickened to be suffering because of someone else’s mistake.

He posted the following:

“I AM SICKENED! The whole card has been cancelled/postponed! Two months away from my kids & family to be dropped last minute like this over someone else’s mistake! I’m sorry for people who booked hotels and fight to come over. It was all out of my control!



“More news to follow in the coming days about my fight. Coyle Vs Cash will still happen, it has to! I will



“I sincerely apologise to all my Sponsors who have backed me & this fight and has been very supportive through my whole preparations. For the fight fans, we will get the show happening again, I hope to announce soon.”

The fighter told Boxing Ticket’s NI that he initially agreed to share the ring with the British talent for Katie Taylor’s October 29 undercard, so it’s quite possible it could be rescheduled for that date and put on that heavily Irish-influenced bill.

Cash seems to be angling for a fight with Chris Eubank Jr but that is extremely unlikely to happen in the near future.