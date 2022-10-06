FIGHT OFF – Eubank – Benn cancelation ruins Coyle’s Cash in chance

Connor Coyle’s big breakthrough fight has gone down with the entire Eubank Jr – Conor Benn card.

The Derry middleweight was scheduled to fight Felix Cash in chief support to the eagerly anticipated ‘Born Rivals’ bill topper on DAZN PPV card this Saturday night.

It was a chance for the world-ranked fighter to take a huge step toward a world title shot and spread the Coyle gospel to a massive worldwide audience.

The popular 31-year-old has heralded it as the ‘most important’ bout of his career and was looking forward to trying to cash in against Cash, who is ranked 4th by the WBO, 10th by the IBF, 12th by the WBA.

“I’m excited about this fight because the winner could be fighting for a world title in the near future,” said Coyle. “Its going to be a great night of boxing and there’s going to be a huge crowd at the O2 Arena plus all the fans watching around the world on DAZN. This fight is also close to home for me so my fans and friends will have the opportunity to see me in the most important fight of my career,” Coyle said.

However, after prolonged talks, debate, and legal exploration, the main event has been pulled and the undercard has fallen with it.

It’s unfortunate for the Fire Fist Promotions 31-year-old. Coyle has earned a world ranking this year and look set to finally get his big chance on a massive show only for Benn’s indiscretion to cost him.

The fighter told Boxing Ticket’s NI that he initially agreed to share the ring with the British talent for Katie Taylor’s October 29 undercard, so it’s quite possible it could be rescheduled for that date and put on that heavily Irish-influenced bill.